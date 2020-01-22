Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan shows a perfect blend of modern-day and past love between the two timezones, 1990 and 2020. Now, the makers of the film have released its very first song titled ‘Shayad’ which has the soulful voice of singer Arijit Singh. In the song, the two love stories are shown alongside. One is of Veer and Zoe and the other is Raghu and his better half Arushi Sharma.

It also shows the sweet chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan and also Raghu’s love for Arushi Sharma’s character. The song is composed by Pritam and the lyrics have been penned down by Irshad Kamil. In the song, Love Aaj Kal features Kartik in double roles – one of a schoolboy, chasing his fiery classmate crush (Arushi) and the other of a young Kartik chasing a fiery and career-driven Sara.

Watch the song here:



Earlier, the makers dropped the trailer of the film and it was a hit on social media. The shows while the emotion of love remains the same in this time gap of 30 years that straddles two different love stories, Imtiaz, in his signature style, explores the expression which has constantly changed over time. Making one unlearn all preconceived notions of love by bringing the emotion alive in its most raw and nuanced form, Imtiaz’s upcoming film yet again leaves the characters and audience introspecting about how to tackle the ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

The movie also features Randeep Hooda, perhaps as Sara’s other lover.



The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009). The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and the director. The love story will hit the cinema screens on Valentine’s Day this year. Apart from Love Aaj Kal 2, she has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.