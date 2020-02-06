You don’t have to be a “SarTik” fan to notice the pattern and the mushiness that is brewing between Love Aaj Kal‘s lead pair Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Gearing up for the release of the Imtiaz Ali-directorial, the duo was recently in Ahmedabad to promote their movie when their romantic chemistry set fans’ hearts melting.

In a video currently going viral across social media platforms, Sara can be seen donning a white gharara, paired with a white cut-sleeves kurta and teamed with a multi-coloured dupatta. On the other hand, Kartik was dressed in a casual white tee and a pair of blue denim jeans teamed with a bright orange jacket. As they walked down the crowd of fans that had thronged the venue to meet them, Sara waved at them while Kartik was seen busy in his phone. What caught everyone’s attention was that the stars refused to leave the hands of each other as they walked.

This is not the first time that the lovebirds have been spotted in this pose. During the previous promotional stints too Sara and Kartik were seen engrossed in a conversation or posing for the cameras, all while holding the hands of each other.

Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009).

The recently dropped trailer of the romantic flick shows how the emotion of love remains the same in a time gap of 30 years, during which the movie straddles two different love stories. Imtiaz, in his signature style, explores the expression of love which has constantly changed over time while the emotion remains the same. Making one unlearn all preconceived notions of love by bringing the emotion alive in its most raw and nuanced form, Imtiaz’s upcoming film, yet again, leaves the characters and audience introspecting about how to tackle the ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

The movie also features Randeep Hooda, perhaps as Sara’s other lover. The movie is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz.