Treading on the same lines and same music as in Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s new directorial with the same name has all the old elements with the added sass of Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma and new twist presented by Kartik Aaryan. Dropping the much-awaited trailer on Friday, the makers left fans on the edge as the new trio set out in the quest of a perfect path to love.

Separated by a time gap like the previous movie that released 11 years ago, the upcoming Love Aaj Kal features Kartik in double roles – one of a schoolboy, chasing his fiery classmate crush (Arushi) and the other of a young Kartik chasing a fiery and career-driven Sara. While the emotion of love remains the same in this time gap of 30 years that straddles two different love stories, Imtiaz, in his signature style, explores the expression which has constantly changed over time. Making one unlearn all preconceived notions of love by bringing the emotion alive in its most raw and nuanced form, Imtiaz’s upcoming film yet again leaves the characters and audience introspecting about how to tackle the ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

Watch the complete trailer of Love Aaj Kal here:

The movie also features Randeep Hooda, perhaps as Sara’s other lover. In June 2019, the cast and crew of Love Aaj Kal sequel, was in Shimla to shoot for the upcoming love story. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted getting clicked in Himachali caps and they looked too adorable for words. Pictures of the duo, posing in their Himachali Cap in Shimla, had taken the Internet by storm.

The makers had dropped a poster of Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer, ahead of the trailer. Meandering through a romantic course from 1990, the ripples continue to be felt till 2020 or so the first look poster of the rom-com had promised. This set fans speculations accelerating as it featured the movie title in bold pink without being tweaked, unlike the speculations, and ‘2020’ and ‘1990’ written on either side of the title. A messy-haired Kartik was seen sleeping peacefully with a tensed Sara lying cuddled over him, deep in thought.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and the director. The love story will hit the cinema screens on Valentine’s Day this year.