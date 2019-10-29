Taking the Internet by storm with his sensational moves to Valam song or setting fans swooning as he grooved Rukmini Rukmini from his latest release Made In China, actor Rajkummar Rao continues to wins fans hearts but how his parents react on his movies and especially his nude scene in debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, we never knew. Until recently, when Raj finally opened up about how his parents reacted to the news.

On a chat show with Neha Dhupia, Rajkummar confessed how the scene was one of the toughest ever yet he maintained his cool when director Dibakar Banerjee approached him as the break was “one of the happiest moments of my life”. Raj recalled, “Then, after two days, I met Dibaker Banerjee and he then told me, ‘you know, there is a scene where you have to be fully naked in the scene’. It took me seconds to just understand, and then I said, ‘yeah it’s fine, it’s my job’. I said, anything for my part. But I knew that I would now have to tell my parents and my family!”

Spilling the beans on his parents reaction to the news, the super talented actor revealed, “They (the actor’s parents) were cool. I just told them, I didn’t even ask. I just told them, ‘there is this film I got’, and they were very happy. And then, ‘you know, in the last scene I might be naked’. They were like, ‘What!’ I said mujhe nanga hona padega shayad! I told them, ‘(I’ll be required to expose) only back, only back… no frontal nudity’. They were okay with it, never discussed this point.” After that, Rajkummar went on to shoot nude scenes for his movie Shahid and even in Omerta.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China hit the cinema screens this Diwali. The movie is a quirky comedy based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The film also stars Mouni Roy and has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller ‘Wrong Side Raju’.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are coming together for the first time to star in Netflix film, The White Tiger. The already excited fans were set on a frenzy as the lead duo shared pictures from the first day of the table read last month. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.

Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.