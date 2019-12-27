Bringing together a stellar star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Rao Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatimah Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi and Rohit Saraf, filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Ludo finally got a release date. The makers of the much-awaited movie dropped the first look poster of Ludo on Friday and fans were on the edge with excitement.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Abhishek and Sanya shared the posters featuring the former sleeping in a slum house with a kid. In the picture collage, Sanya and Aditya’s steamy chemistry is unmissable as they lay in bed, barely-clad, next to each other.

Ludo, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro, will feature Asha Negi’s Bollywood debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Basu has collaborated with T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar for the film. A press release earlier revealed that it’s a dark comic anthology and the director has already shot for a few scenes with the cast of the film. In fact, Rajkummar uploaded a beautiful picture of himself with Fatima while they were shooting for their scenes in Bhopal.

Talking about his expectations with the film and cherishing his bond with Basu, Kumar had earlier said, “The characters, the story is so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing. We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting are in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team.”

The movie is all set to hit the cinema screens on April 24, 2020.