Waiting till New Year to break fresh news is so 2018 or so Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon made us feel as she subtly hinted on a sequel of the Laxman Utekar-directorial in 2020 post her Star Screen Awards 2019 win. Setting fans on a frenzy instantly, the diva set Internet gushing as she shared a picture with the ‘Baat Nayi‘ award from the event.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a picture where she can be seen flaunting her trophy and flashing that million-dollar smile of hers as she winked from behind it. The caption subtly hinted, “Thank you #StarScreenAwards2019 for this very special Baat Nayi award for one of my most special films Luka Chuppi !! looking forward to part 2 in 2020 @kartikaaryan ! @maddockfilms @laxman.utekar thank you for making me a part of this special journey! (sic).”

Luka Chuppi, which became the fourth highest opening day grosser of 2019 at the time of its release, was produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Critics have been full of praise for both Kartik and Kriti for their performances.

The small-town characters of both the actors in the film have resonated well with the audience. Luka Chuppi is the story of two people who fall in love and decide to have a live-in relationship. However, the family pressure and societal norms force them to lie that they are married and are, therefore, living together. The chemistry between Kartik and Kriti has been especially liked by the audience.