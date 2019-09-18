The trailer of this year’s big Diwali release Made in China is out and it’s both hilarious and entertaining from the word go. The film features a stellar starcast including Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in the lead, along with Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles. As shown in the trailer, Rajkummar plays the role of an aspiring businessman who goes to China in search of a good business opportunity and meets an entrepreneur who wants to team up with him to sell a new medicine that apparently increases the sex power in men. How this contract changes his life along with the lives of many others who buy the product in India is what create the laughter and entertainment in the story.

Producer Dinesh Vijan‘s Maddock Films seems to have once again brought a story that’s grounded in the aspirations of a common man. The film further features Boman Irani in the role of a popular sexologist who teams up with Rajkummar’s character to sell the product to his patient. Mouni plays wife to Rajkummar’s character and together, the two appear to be making a new popular on-screen jodi. Watch the trailer of Made in China here:

Directed by Mikhil Musale, Made in China is a story that has all the emotions and with the audience’s trust on Rajkummar’s film choices, it is expected to draw a good number of audience to the theatres. The trailer looks impressive with its funny dialogues, a compelling storyline and performance-oriented actors.

It will now be interesting to see how Made in China fares at the Box Office this Diwali considering the film is facing a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4.