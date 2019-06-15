Aging backward despite celebrating her 52nd birthday last month, Kalank star Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of beauty and never fails to set fitness or dancing goals a notch higher not just for her contemporaries in the industry but also the generation under her. Setting travel goals this weekend, Madhuri flooded the Internet with her recent pictures from Europe tour and those back home and tied to work can’t help but feel jealous.

In a picture collage that the dhak-dhak girl recently shared on her Instagram handle, Madhuri can be seen in the picturesque landscape of Florence with the sun setting behind her. Donning a casual maroon tee paired with a black Ferrari cap, Madhuri left her brown tresses falling carelessly across her shoulders as she accessorised her look with a pair of black earrings and a black pendant. Completing her look with a luscious maroon tint on her lips, Madhuri looked smilingly at the camera as the background blurred behind her. The next three pictures show Florence “evolving” under the glow of the setting sun and needless to say, it looked breathtaking. The collage was captioned, “Amazing how Florence evolves with sunset…” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Amazing how Florence evolves with sunset… A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Jun 14, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, where she played the character of a courtesan named Bahaar Begum. Kalank also reunited Madhuri with Sanjay Dutt on-screen after a hiatus of 25 years. Talking earlier about the chemistry that she shared with her Khalnayak co-star, Madhuri said that they kept pulling each other’s leg the way they used to do previously. The actor said he calls her ‘ma’am’ and she calls him ‘sir’. The 52-year-old diva also revealed that now since they both have kids, they had many new things to talk about. Madhuri said she and Baba often discussed the education of their kids and shared a cordial bond.

Apart from Madhuri and Sanjay, Kalank also featured Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film was a big period drama set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. Directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank released on April 17.