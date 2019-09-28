The fact that she has been aging backward is no longer the bone of contention as Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene once again made fans jaws drop to the floor with her sizzling performance on Kalank‘s songs Tabah Ho Gaye and Ghar More Pardesiya at Dance Deewane‘s grand finale. Seen grooving effortlessly as if suspended in the air, Madhuri set the mercury soaring across the Internet with her viral video.

The grand finale is yet to air but ahead of the gala night, a video that is currently going viral gives us enough glimpse of Madhuri’s elegant performance to bet our last penny on it. Not only fans but also Priyanka Chopra, who was seated with the judges of the show, was left awestruck.

Check out Madhuri’s latest viral video here:

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, where she played the character of a courtesan named Bahaar Begum. Kalank also reunited Madhuri with Sanjay Dutt on-screen after a hiatus of 25 years. Talking earlier about the chemistry that she shared with her Khalnayak co-star, Madhuri said that they kept pulling each other’s leg the way they used to do previously. The actor said he calls her ‘ma’am’ and she calls him ‘sir’. The 52-year-old diva also revealed that now since they both have kids, they had many new things to talk about. Madhuri said she and Baba often discussed the education of their kids and shared a cordial bond. Directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank released on April 17.