If her recent pictures from the lavish Europe tour were not enough to set the work-bound public envious, Kalank star Madhuri Dixit made their eyes pop into heart shapes with her latest photoshoot. Seen glossing our screens this weekend with her radiant smile, Madhuri made sure everyone had a reason to “smile.”

In the picture that she recently shared on her Instagram handle, the Dhak-Dhak girl can be seen donning a red-rose print beige gharghra and blouse with a plunging neckline and bright red choli draped across one shoulder. Posing with both her hands on her waist, Madhuri flaunted a perfect waistline and flashed her 100-watt smile sporting a luscious tint of red on the lips and wavy-curls falling on one side which set fans heartbeats accelerating. The picture was captioned, “Happiness is just a smile away” and we couldn’t agree more.

View this post on Instagram Happiness is just a smile away😊🌺 A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Jun 21, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, where she played the character of a courtesan named Bahaar Begum. Kalank also reunited Madhuri with Sanjay Dutt on-screen after a hiatus of 25 years. Talking earlier about the chemistry that she shared with her Khalnayak co-star, Madhuri said that they kept pulling each other’s leg the way they used to do previously. The actor said he calls her ‘ma’am’ and she calls him ‘sir’. The 52-year-old diva also revealed that now since they both have kids, they had many new things to talk about. Madhuri said she and Baba often discussed the education of their kids and shared a cordial bond.

Apart from Madhuri and Sanjay, Kalank also featured Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film was a big period drama set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. Directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank released on April 17.