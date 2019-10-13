Weaving a narrative digitally of an on-point saree game this Sunday, Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit set fans drooling over her timeless beauty once more as latest pictures of hers flooded the Internet. Seen raising the temperatures ruthlessly across the Internet, Madhuri’s recent pictures are enough to make fans jaws drop in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri shared the pictures where she can be seen looking radiant in a neutral shade saree with heavy golden embroidery all over it. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy gold earrings, bangles and a set of rings, Madhuri highlighted her look with a dab of luscious red tint on her lips. The pictures were captioned, “Shine on my mind (sic)” and “Makeup @chettiaralbert Hair @sheetal_f_khan Styling @shaleenanathani, @disha_punjabi @minaxijhangiani @aynbrren (sic).”

Check out Madhuri’s latest sizzling look here:

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, where she played the character of a courtesan named Bahaar Begum. Kalank also reunited Madhuri with Sanjay Dutt on-screen after a hiatus of 25 years. Talking earlier about the chemistry that she shared with her Khalnayak co-star, Madhuri said that they kept pulling each other’s leg the way they used to do previously. The actor said he calls her ‘ma’am’ and she calls him ‘sir’. The 52-year-old diva also revealed that now since they both have kids, they had many new things to talk about. Madhuri said she and Baba often discussed the education of their kids and shared a cordial bond. Directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank released on April 17.