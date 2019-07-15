Bollywood is certainly headed towards an all-girls narrative and contributing a baby step in the line is National award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay’s upcoming psychological thriller, Posham Pa. Starring Bollywood divas Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna, the story is inspired by true events as per senior journalist, Praful Shah.

Told from the perspective of three daughters whose psychologically disturbed mother coerces them into a life of crime, the story revolves around their brutality as told to two documentarians before facing the death penalty for their violent crimes.

Praising his girl squad, the director gushed to IANS, “The film has multiple focal points. Truth and reality look puzzling when seen from different perspectives. The script brings this out through a nonlinear treatment. However, the actors have walked a distance to ensure their performances are power-packed. To portray the psychological labyrinth of the characters that travel a few decades, is an immensely challenging task.”

While Ragini pointed out that it was an exciting time for new stories and content to flourish, her co-star Mahie elaborated, “The story of ‘Posham Pa’ is inexplicable. I still cannot fathom how circumstances can make someone so cruel (as it does to people in this film). It is one of the most challenging roles I have essayed, and when I heard the script I decided to take it up almost immediately.”

Sayani added, “It was very difficult to get under the skin of my character. Right from my look to the brutality of the murders, it was all mind-numbing. Getting into the psyche of a criminal drains you physically and emotionally.”

Releasing on Zee5 for a wider audience reach, Posham Pa is expected to hit the platform on August 21.