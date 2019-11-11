The much-awaited Amit Sharma’s sports drama, Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn and National-Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead has finally got a release date and fans can’t keep calm. Starring Ajay as Syed Abdul Rahim, the founding father of Indian football, Maidaan is all set to complete the shoot by March next year in lieu of which, the VFX supervisor has been flown from the USA.

Sharing the latest update on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed, “Release date finalized… Ajay Devgn’s next film #Maidaan – based on the sport #football – to release on 27 Nov 2020… Costars Keerthy Suresh… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]… Filming will conclude by March 2020… As the film is VFX heavy, the VFX supervisor has been flown from #USA. (sic)”

Actor Ajay Devgn had kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film with director Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame in August this year. Touted to be a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the man who’s considered the founding father of Indian football, the film is set in 1952-62. In the poster that was dropped earlier, a giant football-cup trophy features in focus with a glimpse of a stadium in the background. The poster appears like a big post stamp with a caption that read ‘The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962’.

This is for the first time that Ajay will be seen doing a sports biopic. The actor is learning to play football quite rigorously having not played the sport in his entire life before.