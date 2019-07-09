Filmmaker David Dhawan is leaving no loophole in making his upcoming film Coolie No. 1-remake look more fun and entertaining than the original one. As revealed to Mumbai Mirror by the director himself, he has now decided on having the popular Bhelpuri song from the 1995 film in the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. The daily reported that the team is revisiting the peppy number for their new film and adding more flavours to it to suit the contemporary audience.

Cautious of not tampering with it while fearing to lose the essence of the song, David told the daily that they want to change the setting of the track and retain the fun quotient. He was quoted saying, “It is an important song for our film, and it has heart. But times have changed so I am going to picturise it very differently with Varun and Sara.”

The Coolie No. 1-remake is going on floors from August 5 in Bangkok and has got Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan from the original. Earlier, in an interview with the daily, David has revealed that even though it’s a remake, the audience are going to see a brand new film.

Reminiscing his old days when he first shot Main Toh Raste Ja Raha Tha with Govinda and Karisma in Bangalore, David said the idea was to capture the essence of Mumbai city in Bangalore where a lot of Bhelpuri stalls were lined-up. He explained, “We found a place in Bangalore with lot of Bhel Puri stalls and had the lead pair (Govinda and Karisma) strolling through it, exploring ‘Mumbai’. I thought it was the best way to capture the essence of the Maximum City back then.”

But, will the song be placed to add something to the narrative or will it just act like a stand-alone song to entertain? David answered: “It’s a fun song, showing the growing bond between the couple.”