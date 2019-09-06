The much-awaited Milap Zaveri directorial, Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh has got a new release now after being postponed twice. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared the new release date of the fiesty love story and with the date preponed now, the fans could not be edgier with excitement.

Featuring even an item number of diva Nushrat Bharucha, the movie is now slated to hit the cinema screens on November 8. Sharing a poster of his upcoming thriller, Sidharth captioned it as, “Taareekh nayi hai lekin anjaam wahi hoga. Ishq mein maarenge bhi aur marenge bhi. Milte hain 8th Nov ko. #Marjaavaan (sic).”

Earlier, it was scheduled to release on October 2 and then on November 22 due to VFX issues. Now, the movie will hit the cinema screens on November 8. The first look of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh from their upcoming film Marjaavaan is out. The two stars are teaming up once again after Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain (2014) and this time, Riteish has got a never-seen-before character to his credit in the Milap Zaveri-directorial. The actor plays a vertically challenged antagonist named Vishnu and his first look suggests it’s a strong character.

The look has a three-feet-tall Riteish holding rage in his eyes and a long barrel pistol in his right hand. Long hair, two cuts on his face and a heavy beard further complete his physical appearance as the villain. Riteish looks intriguing in the role of Vishnu and director Milap says that the character has been designed after a lot of brainstorming.

The movie will see Riteish and Sid pairing up for the second time after Ek Villian.