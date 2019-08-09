Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham have finally put rest to the rumours about them not being in good terms. Earlier today, Akshay took to Twitter to share their goofy and fun picture and have made the fans wish for their big on-screen reunion. Last year, there were reports that all is not well between the actors and John’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Akshay’s Gold clashed at the box office. As per the reports, John’s legal trouble with producer Prernaa Arora has stated the reason behind their cold war. However, both the stars maintained that they are good friends.

A year later, their respective films are again set to clash at the box office – Mission Mangal and Batla House. Sharing the post on the micro-blogging site, Akshay wrote, “Make some noise for the Desi Boyz…together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother. (sic)”

John too posted the similar picture and captioned it, “Make some noise for the Desi boys!!…love you always @akshaykumar”.

Check out the pictures here:

Make some noise for the Desi boys!!…love you always @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iPvJpJmoUU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 9, 2019

Make some noise for the Desi Boyz…together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother pic.twitter.com/75mbFcgUZh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019



Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mangal, based on a true story about ISRO’s successful Mars Mission. The film features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi among others in important roles. He will also be seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

On the other hand, John Abraham will be next seen in Batla House which is based on the infamous encounter in Delhi’s Batla House. The film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Manish Choudhary in important roles.