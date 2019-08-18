Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in a happy relationship and it’s visible to all. The actors are no more hiding their relationship and are comfortable in each other’s presence in front of the media. Slowly, their social media PDA is also becoming the talk of the town. Even Malaika’s latest Instagram post gives a glimpse of her adorable chemistry with the actor.

The actor posted a cute picture of herself posing with her dog with the caption, “Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy……/ ♥️♥️♥️” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Happyyyyy sundayyyyyy……/ ♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Aug 17, 2019 at 11:34pm PDT

Everything was just fine about this black-and-white picture until Arjun commented and made the post look interesting. The actor mentioned the photographer of this picture and praised him for his skills. Malaika replied and added that the man behind the picture has got ‘exceptional skills’.

This banter says two things: First, that Arjun and Malaika share beautiful chemistry and second, Arjun clicked that picture.

Meanwhile, the couple was seen last night outside a friend’s residence in Mumbai. Both the actors arrived together in their separate cars and were clicked by the paparazzi. They were joined by Dino Morea and Nandita Mahtani who are also rumoured to be dating each other.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centres and Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial also features Kriti Sanon in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Mantra and Milind Gunaji among others. It’s slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.