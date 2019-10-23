Actor Malaika Arora is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, October 23. The actor rang in her birthday celebrations last night with a host of Bollywood friends and family members at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. It’s a special birthday for Malaika for reasons more than one. First, it’s her first birthday after she went official about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor in the public. Second, it’s after a break of seven or eight-years that the actor is celebrating her birthday in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends. Last year, the stunning diva flew to Italy to have a blast with beau Arjun on her birthday.

Almost all the prominent names of Bollywood were seen attending Malaika’s birthday party last night. Offering her best wishes were the members of her girl gang – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawala, Vahbiz Mehta, along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday-Chunky Panday, Armaan Jain, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor, Shehnaz Treasurywala, Tara Sutaria, Neha Dhupia – Angad Bedi, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Apoorva Mehta among others.

Also seen making an appearance was Malaika and Arbaaz Khan‘s son – Arhaan Khan, who had the company of a special friend at the do. Arjun Kapoor appeared wearing his stylish ‘Dust of Gods’ jacket, looking as dapper as always. Check out a few pictures here:

For her lavish birthday party, Malaika dolled up in a shiny mirror-work short dress that had a plunging neckline and a strap detailing. The actor kept the rest of her look simple and added middle-parted straight hair to let her dress do the entire talking. Check out Malaika’s look at her party last night:

In her interview recently, Malaika spoke about living a happy life and how she feels glad to be making her own choices in life. The actor was commenting on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and how ‘what people have to say’ no longer affects her. We wish she remains the same free-spirited diva for years to come… happy birthday, Malaika!