Actor Malaika Arora has found love again at the age of 45 and she feels it’s a high time people should stop making a big deal about it. In her latest interview with a news agency, the actor opened up on taking second chances in life and learning to not care about ‘what would people say.’ Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they seem quite happy together. However, the difference in their age often becomes the topic of discussion on social media. Talking to IANS while in Delhi for a launch event, Malaika commented on the same and said that people should behave more open and sensitive towards those who want to have second chances in life.

The actor was quoted saying, “A little more sensitivity (is needed), as opposed to being harsh and callous and negative towards things. I think it is important to be inclusive. When I talk of second chances, I’m thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance.” She added that those who think people can’t find love again need to explore more in their lives and think out-of-the-box. Malaika said, “It is a taboo because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind.”

Malaika’s social media accounts are always updated with the pictures of her latest looks or a few candids from her vacation. This also means that she deals with a lot of social media trolling on a daily basis. However, she is clear when it comes to having her mantra of dealing with these trolls. Malaika says that the best way is to ignore trolls.

“No one should give importance to trolls, because if you pay heed to them you just fuel trolling. At the end of the day, we have something called the media to project everything that needs to be out there. I do not give trolling or negativity any importance,” she said.

On the work front, Malaika recently walked the ramp at the ongoing India Couture Week 2019. The actor was also seen as one of the judges on Dance India Dance.