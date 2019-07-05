Redefining couple goals ever since they started smearing the Internet with unapologetic PDA, Bollywood jodi Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been enjoying an extended vacation post the Panipat actor’s birthday. From painting the town neon to colour coordinating and striking same poses, the lovebirds have been indulging in typical cliches and why not. As they bring their “surreal” holiday to an end, Arjun uploaded a series of pictures and a boomerang which looked equally fun.

In the post that he shared on his Instagram handle, Arjun can be seen donning a black hoodie paired with navy blue shorts and black Nike shoes. Amping his boyish features with a cap and black sunglasses, Arjun accessorised his look with a wristwatch. The post was captioned, “It’s been a surreal holiday. Thank you New York till we meet again (& we shall)… #newyorklife #vacayvibes #streetart” (sic). Demanding photo and video credits on the same, Malaika, like a typical millennial, subtly roasted her beau as she commented, “I make u look good” (sic).

They recently visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York and thanked them for a “warm and lovely evening”. Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture with Rishi and Neetu and captioned it, “Thank u @neetu54 n Rishi uncle for such a warm n lovely evening #Nyc.” In the picture, Rishi holds Malaika and Arjun’s hand while Neetu poses near Malaika. Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official on his birthday. She shared a hand in hand picture with him from their New York getaway and captioned it, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.” Post that, Arjun shared a picture of his ladylove holding a heart shaped bag and captioned it, “She has my heart… (literally)”.

On the professional front, Arjun is gearing up for his next big release, Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.