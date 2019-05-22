Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are into the buzz for their love affair, are often spotted together at dinner dates and outings. Though they have not confirmed their relationship publically, their PDA is enough validation of their fans. Recently, Arjun posted a picture of himself on Instagram where he is seen sitting in a crouching position on a terrace and holding sunglasses in his hand. As soon as the picture was posted on the photo-sharing app, his lady love Malaika was quick to leave a comment on it.

Arjun captioned the picture, “Crouching Tiger, hidden Arjun.” (sic). Then comes Malaika’s comment that reads, ‘Nice pic’ with a love-struck emoticon and Arjun reply back ‘Acha’. Well, we are in love with their adorable PDA on social media. However, this is not the first time they have shown theirs on social media. Earlier, as well, whenever Malaika posts her hot pictures on Instagram, Arjun is the first one to comment.

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Crouching tiger, hidden Arjun. A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on May 21, 2019 at 7:02am PDT



Since the past few months, there have been reports of the couple tieing the knot soon. However, Panipat actor rubbished the news and said, “Where my marriage is concerned speculation is understandable because that’s the nature of the business and because my peers have got married. There seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married) because some of my peers have”.

The actor went on to say that he is very happy in his personal and professional space and wishes to keep it like that. “I am very happy in my personal, professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about I will talk about it,” he added.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted where he will be playing the role of an intelligence officer.