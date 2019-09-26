Actor Malaika Arora keeps posting her pictures on Instagram and her beau Arjun Kapoor doesn’t forget to acknowledge the stunner his girl is. This time as well, when Malaika posted a photo of herself in which she looked stunning, Arjun dropped a comment that simply shows just how much this man adores her beauty.

Malaika walked the red carpet at the last night held Vogue Beauty Awards wearing a white and beige lace gown by designer duo Hila and Kristian Aadnevik. She posted a few pictures from the same look on Instagram and Arjun posted a fire emoji in the comments. The actor’s post read, “vogue beauty awards 2019! #gown @aadnevikofficial shot by @mohitvaru glam @mallika_bhat @priyanka.s.borkar assisted by @namdeepak #styled by @tanghavri” (sic). Check out Arjun’s comment here:

Malaika received the Fitspiration – Female award on Wednesday from her sister Amrita Arora Ladak, who chose to flaunt a black and gold gown at the event. Malaika posted a photo of her sweet sister appreciating her look at the red carpet and thanking her for presenting the award. The caption read, “When the baby sis decides to walk the red carpet n looks 🔥🔥🔥 af…. n thank u @amuaroraofficial for presenting me the #voguebeautyawards …#sisterhood#wegotitfromourmama❤️”. Have a look at the post here:

It is not the first time that Malaika has stunned everyone with her beauty and style or Arjun Kapoor has commented on her picture. They quite frequently comment on each other’s posts. A few days back, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself smiling and the caption was something that created the buzz around. The actor captioned the photo”When she caught me smiling…”. Find out what Malaika commented on this adorable photo here:

View this post on Instagram When she caught me smiling… A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Aug 17, 2019 at 11:41pm PDT

This ravishing couple made their relationship Insta-official in the month of June, earlier this year. Before that, they smartly managed to evade questions about their fling. It was on Arjun’s birthday on June 26, that Malaika posted a photo with Arjun on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.”

We wish the couple all the luck in the future and can’t wait to see them tying the knot with each other!