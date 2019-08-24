Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially announced their relationship and have maintained that they are living a happy life together. However, the couple is subjected to a lot of online trolling for their bond, majorly for two reasons: Malaika is 12 years elder to Arjun and she was earlier married to Salman Khan‘s brother Arbaaz Khan and has a 17-year-old son. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Malaika opened up on how she deals with the trolls and nothing affects her relationship with Arjun.

Malaika talked to Hindustan Times and said that whatever trolling and online scrutiny she goes through, she takes it as the part and the parcel of the business she is in. The actor, who is currently busy with her yoga studio, added she’s personally unaffected by any kind of trolling or criticism for her decisions. She was quoted saying, “I think there will always be scrutiny about anything and everything that everybody does. Any celebrity will have that situation. Guess if you are in the business, you have got to get used to it, the whole prospect. You can’t stop people, these are their personal opinions.”

The actor has been active in the industry for over 20 years but has never done a full-fledged role in a film. Malaika is often seen performing on special dance numbers and making cameo appearances in a film but she never acted on-screen. The actor also talked about the same and revealed that she was never inclined towards acting in a film. She said, “I have never really been (interested), it’s never been my thing. I have not been drawn towards it, and have always kind of flirted with the whole concept of being in the business, but not actually getting into a full-fledged relationship with it. It’s pretty much how I have looked at it.”

Meanwhile, both Malaika and Arjun are seen dining out together with friends and family members. The duo has emerged as one of the most discussed couples in the industry and the buzz around their relationship is quite high.