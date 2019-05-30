We are in the middle of the week, a day when millennials unintentionally take a trip down the memory lane and celebrities are no different. Gushing over her video jockey days which gave her rise to stardom, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently set fans reeling into the ’90s with a throwback picture featuring her and Cyrus Broacha.

In the shared picture, the two can be seen sitting on the famous red couch, in the backdrop of MTV Love Line’s sets. While Malaika played distractedly with her hair, dressed in a sexy golden and black off-shoulder gown, paired with cream-coloured heels, Cyrus sat talking on his cellphone, donning a white tee and black trousers. The picture was captioned, “Now that’s a major #throwbackthursday … this is were it all began for me , on the sets of #Mtvloveline with the one n only #cyrusbroacha (always lookin hungry n waiting to run home )… miss those days …. circa 1998 #gloriousdays#mtvlovelineforver#myredcouch#mtvvjs” (sic).

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is often spotted outside the gym, post her workout sessions. She loves keeping herself fit and has featured in several magazines. The actor recently shared a picture of herself in a bikini where she is seen posing with her hands lifting her pony which set the Internet abuzz in an attempt to mercilessly trolled her for sharing a picture with unshaved underarms. Though there were many who trolled her for sporting hair in the armpits, there was a section of social media users who loved how boldly she shared such a picture.

Malaika Arora’s social media is filled with posts about fitness, health tips and skin care tips. She makes sure that she promotes fitness through Instagram posts. Not only this but recently she also joined hands with American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodrigues to invest in Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA.

Malaika Arora is one of the most sensational Bollywood dancers who rose to fame with ‘Chaiyyan Chaiyyan’song from Dil Se. She is currently grabbing all headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Latest reports suggest that the couple will be tying the knot on 19 April 2019. The two will reportedly get married in a Christian ceremony. Even though they have not opened up about their relationship to anyone, they never shy away from public appearances together.