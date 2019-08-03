Actor Malaika Arora once again talked about her relationship status with Arjun Kapoor and how as opposed to all the speculations, the two are not getting married soon. The actor talked to an entertainment portal in her latest interview and said that she’s currently in a happy space in life and wants no negativity around. Malaika also said that she is subjected to a lot of trolling for dating a younger man and for her other choices in life but she doesn’t pay attention to any of it.

The actor told Zoom in an interview: “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics? Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.” Malaika added that she doesn’t confuse trolls and media and in fact, respects the latter because they have shown a lot of support and sensitivity in understanding her relationship. Even Arjun has said the same in the past while thanking the media for behaving patient with his relationship with Malaika.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya-star said, “Media has been very patient, understanding and very pro. I have to be grateful to them because they been really understanding. In terms of trolls, that’s a different section altogether, people confuse that.” Malaika also commented on her son, Arhaan Khan, and whether he would like to enter into the film industry. She said that it’s too soon for her to say anything about his career choices. “He loves films because that is the environment he grew up in, He loves watching and following films. But what is he going to do about it, I think no one is sure. Because he is not sure yet,” said Malaika.