From excessive PDA to switching to playing cool instantly, there is no in-between for guys and nursing the same notion this Tuesday is Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor who stayed back in Austria for work commitments post his vacay with actor-girlfriend Malaika Arora who returned to Mumbai on Monday. Less than 24 hours of separation and seems like the Bollywood hunk is already missing his bae or so his latest Instagram post hinted.

Sharing the post from Altaussee, Austria, Arjun uploaded a picture where he can be seen donning a peach-coloured hoodie, teamed with black sunglasses as he looked away from the camera. The bottom half of his body was hidden behind the postcard that Malaika held up to divide the frame. While there is no mistaking the diva’s hand that held the postcard in place, Arjun, like a typical boyfriend, was too cool to admit his feelings of love as he captioned the picture, “Tremendously Technicolor Tuesday !!! (sic)”

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially announced their relationship and have maintained that they are living a happy life together. However, the couple is subjected to a lot of online trolling for their bond, majorly for two reasons: Malaika is 12 years elder to Arjun and she was earlier married to Salman Khan‘s brother Arbaaz Khan and has a 17-year-old son.

Meanwhile, both Malaika and Arjun are seen dining out together with friends and family members. The duo has emerged as one of the most discussed couples in the industry and the buzz around their relationship is quite high.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers and Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial also features Kriti Sanon in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Mantra and Milind Gunaji among others. It’s slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.