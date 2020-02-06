Pumping up our moods with his oh-so-hot look this Thursday, Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur shared another still from his upcoming action-drama. Treating fans to his drool-worthy look, Aditya’s picture instantly set the Internet on fire.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya shared a topless-chiseled picture of himself, sporting a grave expression. Aditya’s beefy body looked straight out of a fight as he peered directly into the camera and posed in dim lights. Looking ready to kill, Aditya captioned the picture simply with a knife emoji.

View this post on Instagram 🔪 A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Feb 6, 2020 at 5:49am PST

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in two different characters in different age lines. Talking to a leading news agency earlier, Aditya shared, “Yes, I’m having a pretty big body transformation that I’m supposed to undergo in the next month or two. I have just about started my work on that. I have to put on some muscles.” The 33-year-old actor had revealed to an online entertainment portal, “I have to gain somewhere around 10-11 kilos for the next schedule.” Talking about his character in the film, Aditya said, “I’m over the moon because I’m getting to play an action hero for the first time.”

The makers had recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. Malang hits the screens on February 7.