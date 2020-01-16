The much-awaited title track of Mohit Suri-directorial Malang, starring actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, is finally out and has sizzled up the Internet ever since. Featuring high-octane romance between the lead pair, the song preps one to “fall in love and unleash the madness within.”

Sung and composed by Ved Sharma, Malang’s title track is penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya. The song opens to Aditya declaring that taking lives is high for him. The next clip shows him brutally killing a group of men before he changes and rides out on his bike. Disha and Aditya cross paths on a beach party and from there, the two are inseparable as they go for rides together, dance together, smoke up together and the likes. Dropping the video on their respective Instagram handles, the lead duo captioned it as, “Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack Song out now: Link in bio! #Malang (sic).”

Watch the full Malang title track here:

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in two different characters in different age lines. Talking to a leading news agency earlier, Aditya shared, “Yes, I’m having a pretty big body transformation that I’m supposed to undergo in the next month or two. I have just about started my work on that. I have to put on some muscles.” The 33-year-old actor had revealed to an online entertainment portal, “I have to gain somewhere around 10-11 kilos for the next schedule.” Talking about his character in the film, Aditya said, “I’m over the moon because I’m getting to play an action hero for the first time.”

The makers recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others.

Malang is Mohit Suri’s 12th directorial after Half Girlfriend that bombed at the Box Office in 2017. It is his second outing with both Aditya and Kunal. The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. It will take on Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama that features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead a week after its release. Malang hits the screens on February 7.