Actor Mallika Sherawat is currently promoting her new web show with Tusshar Kapoor. For one of her promotional interview, she visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and opened the pandora box of a few interesting incidents from the past. When quizzed by the show’s host Kapil Sharma, Mallika talked about an incident when the producer of a film wanted to fry eggs on her belly.

It so happened that Mallika was working on a film that had a new producer who didn’t know how to establish that his heroine is too-hot-to-handle on-screen. To show the same, he thought of a scene where Mallika was supposed to have an egg being fried on her belly. She herself revealed on the show: “I was doing a film. There was a song. The producer seemed to be a novice, so he couldn’t figure out how to portray that Mallika is very hot. He sent an idea through a choreographer…that he wanted to fry an egg on my belly.”

The incident left everyone in the splits on the show. Later, when Kapil asked if Mallika really landed up performing that scene, the actor said she refused to do the scene. The actor, who’s popular for films like Murder (2004), Khwahish (2003) and Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) among others, went on to say that back when she had stepped into the film industry, most filmmakers didn’t know how to utilise her talent. She said that she was one outspoken girl who carried no inhibitions and the filmmakers often found it difficult to channelise her free spirit into characters in their films.

Mallika told news agency IANS, “When I came into the film industry, filmmakers did not know what to do with me, what kind of role I should be offered because I am a strong, opinionated actress with no inhibitions of ‘kissing on screen’. I am always comfortable in my skin.”