Bringing fans anticipation to rest, South sensation Mammootty has finally dropped the poster of his upcoming historical drama, Mamangam. As colossal as it looks, the poster occupied six grids space on his Instagram handle and fans were left on the edge waiting anxiously for the movie now.

The shared poster shows the star in the middle of a war, grinding his teeth ferociously as his army pointed spears, shields, torches, red flag and swords in the direction of the enemies. With prayer beads around their necks and white cloth draped across their shoulders, Mammootty and gang look ready to rip the enemy apart in the poster as they bare their teeth in the war cry. The poster was captioned, “#MamangamFirstLook” with the respective grid number.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to his Instagram handle to spill further details. “Mammootty… First look poster of period drama #Mamangam… Directed by M Padma Kumar… Produced by Venu Kunnappilly… All set for release in the last quarter of 2019 in #Malayalam, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu” (sic) read his caption accompanying the poster.

Becoming the first Malayalam film to be released in four languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Mamangam is set to hit the screens later this year. Revolving around the Mamangam festival, a 17th century celebration, the movie is based on a medieval fair for the warriors known as Chaaverukal or suicide warriors. These warriors, one of which is Mammootty, were trained to assassinate the Zamorin rulers. Starring Mammootty in the lead, the movie also features Prachi Tehlan and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.