Various reports suggested that filmmaker Mani Ratnam was hospitalised in Chennai last night. Now, as per the latest update, it is revealed that the director went to the hospital for a regular health check-up. His spokesperson released a statement revealing that the director is healthy and has resumed work. The tweet by publicist Nikkil Murugan read, “After a routine check-up, Mani Ratnam sir back to office with his routine work. All is well.”

Another source close to Ratnam told news agency IANS that there was nothing to worry. He said that the director went to the hospital for a regular yearly check-up and everything is fine. He was quoted saying, ‘It’s his yearly health check-up. Before he starts shooting, he usually checks in to make sure everything is alright. He is absolutely fine and he went in for a routine check-up earlier today.”

Ratnam, who is gearing up to commence work on his next project, last had his annual health check-up in July 2018. However, the Roja filmmaker had heart-related complications on the sets of Yuva in 2004. He has been under medical supervision since then.

Ratnam is all set to begin work on a cinematic adaptation of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film is a mega-budget multi-starrer and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already confirmed that she’s part of the project. In an interview during her Cannes 2019 visit, Aishwarya said that there are rumours about her working with Mani Ratnam in a film soon and the word is true. The actor added that even though no official announcement has been made from the director’s side, she would like to express her excitement over reuniting with someone she absolutely admires.

Aishwarya was quoted saying, “What I will commit to is because even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn’t formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won’t say I agreed…I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani.”