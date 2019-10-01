Actor-comedian Maniesh Paul recently hosted the Housefull 4 star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge, Kriti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol on his comedy talk show Movie Masti With Manish Paul and from the pictures that are going viral, it will be safe to conclude that there was not a single dull moment on the sets. From bringing Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon down on their knees to Riteish, Kriti, Pooja and Kriti Kharbanda making Ali Asgar take the ice-bucket challenge, Maniesh ensured that fans were left in splits.

While one picture showed Maniesh flaunting his kicking skills with Akshay and Pooja, another picture showed Riteish and Kriti in raincoats, ready to take on a task. A few pictures showed Kriti binging in between the shots and Riteish flaunting his dancing skills.

Check out all the fun of Housefull 4 team on Maniesh’s show here:

As per sources, the coming episodes of the comedy talk show will also host many celebrity jodis such as Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

The film’s second part which deals with the present life of the characters has been shot in London. Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.

