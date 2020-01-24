Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s film Prithviraj. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a glimpse of her character as Princess Sanyogita from the film. In the picture, she has shared her side portrait in a silhouette form. With braided long hair and a straight face, her fans will definitely be excited about her debut.

In the film, she will be playing the role of Prithviraj’s love interest. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sanyogita #Prithviraj.” (sic)

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar shared a glimpse of a puja before kickstarting the shooting of the film.



Earlier, she opened up about being launched in Bollywood by Yash Raj Films. She said in a statement, “It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey.”

Talking about her role as a princess in Prithviraj, she said, “It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita. She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible.”

She also said that she is looking forward to learning on the sets and perform her role with utmost conviction. Manushi said she is playing the character of princess Sanyogita, who, as per the legends, falls in love with king Prithviraj and both elope to get married. Manushi added she was looking at this character as the epitome of grace, beauty and strength as she has been depicted as a woman who showed extreme courage by taking the decisions of her life in that time of the history when women speaking for themselves were not appreciated and respected.

Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is hitting the screens during Diwali this year.