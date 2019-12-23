Facing tough competition from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Rani Mukerji’s cop drama, Mardaani 2, put up a decent fight at the ticket windows. Garnering a total of a Rs 33.70 crore by the tenth day of its release, the Gopi Puthran-directorial managed well despite screen reduction.

Sharing the strong numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Mardaani2 puts up decent numbers on [second] Sat and Sun… Biz affected by protests + reduction of screens and shows [due to #Dabangg3]… [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 33.70 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Mardaani 2 features Rani in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is based in the city of Kota and shows the journey of Rani’s character in which she catches a gruesome rapist who first rapes women and then kills them brutally. Mardaani 2 features actor Vishal Jhetwa in the role of the juvenile rapist. Through the film, the team wants the audience to focus on the increasing juvenile crime rate in the country.

Mardaani 2 has received a good response from both the critics and the audience. In fact, it’s the good word of mouth around the film on social media that has resulted in such a terrific jump in its collection. To promote the film, Rani also went to various educational institutions all across the country to have a conversation with young minds about juvenile crime. The film faced a Box Office clash with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Mardaani 2!