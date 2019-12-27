Pitted against Salman Khan’s robust cop drama Dabangg 3, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 faced the opposition bravely as it entered the Rs 40 crore club. Minting a total of Rs 40.20 crore, the Gopi Puthran-directorial broke the record of the previous movie in the franchise.

Sharing the valiant numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Mardaani2 has a healthy Week 2… Braved protests and also the opposition from #Dabangg3… Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 1.25 cr, Tue 1.45 cr, Wed 2.50 cr, Thu 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 40.20 cr. #India biz. #Mardaani2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 28.05 cr Week 2: ₹ 12.15 cr Total: ₹ 40.20 cr #India biz. (sic).”

Mardaani 2 features Rani in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is based in the city of Kota and shows the journey of Rani’s character in which she catches a gruesome rapist who first rapes women and then kills them brutally. Mardaani 2 features actor Vishal Jhetwa in the role of the juvenile rapist. Through the film, the team wants the audience to focus on the increasing juvenile crime rate in the country.

Mardaani 2 has received a good response from both the critics and the audience. In fact, it’s the good word of mouth around the film on social media that has resulted in such a terrific jump in its collection. To promote the film, Rani also went to various educational institutions all across the country to have a conversation with young minds about juvenile crime. The film faced a Box Office clash with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level.

