Witnessing a dip in business as the ticket windows gear up for big Christmas releases, Gopi Puthran-directorial Mardaani 2, starring actor Rani Mukerji in the lead, has still managed to beat the record of her previous films – ‘Hichki’ and ‘Mardaani’ in the first week itself. The cop drama collected a total of Rs 28.05 crore on the seventh day of its release.

Sharing the benchmark figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Mardaani2 packs a punch in Week 1… Records higher *Week 1* biz than #Hichki and #Mardaani… Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.05 cr. #India biz… Biz affected in some circuits since few days. #RaniMukerji versus #RaniMukerji… *Week 1* biz… 2019: #Mardaani2 ₹ 28.05 cr 2018: #Hichki ₹ 26.10 cr 2014: #Mardaani ₹ 22.97 cr #India biz. #Mardaani2 is running in approx 750/800 screens in Week 2. (sic).”

Mardaani 2 features Rani in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is based in the city of Kota and shows the journey of Rani’s character in which she catches a gruesome rapist who first rapes women and then kills them brutally. Mardaani 2 features actor Vishal Jhetwa in the role of the juvenile rapist. Through the film, the team wants the audience to focus on the increasing juvenile crime rate in the country.

Mardaani 2 has received a good response from both the critics and the audience. In fact, it’s the good word of mouth around the film on social media that has resulted in such a terrific jump in its collection. To promote the film, Rani also went to various educational institutions all across the country to have a conversation with young minds about juvenile crime. The film faced a Box Office clash with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Mardaani 2!