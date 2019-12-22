Witnessing a dip this Friday, Gopi Puthran-directional Mardaani 2, starring actor Rani Mukerji in the lead, saw a substantial growth on weekend. Garnering a total of Rs 31.15 crore on the ninth day of its release, the cop drama is expected to soar higher.

Sharing the rejuvenated figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Mardaani2 witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat… Expected to maintain the momentum today as well [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 31.15 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Mardaani 2 features Rani in the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is based in the city of Kota and shows the journey of Rani’s character in which she catches a gruesome rapist who first rapes women and then kills them brutally. Mardaani 2 features actor Vishal Jhetwa in the role of the juvenile rapist. Through the film, the team wants the audience to focus on the increasing juvenile crime rate in the country.

Mardaani 2 has received a good response from both the critics and the audience. In fact, it’s the good word of mouth around the film on social media that has resulted in such a terrific jump in its collection. To promote the film, Rani also went to various educational institutions all across the country to have a conversation with young minds about juvenile crime. The film faced a Box Office clash with Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level.

