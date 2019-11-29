Straddling steady numbers in the second week, Milap Zaveri-directorial Marjaavaan, starring actors Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet, is now gearing up to enter the Rs 50 crore club. Grossing a total of Rs 46.44 crore so far, the action-drama saw a dip in numbers at the Box Office in the second week of its release.

Sharing the latest update of the movie’s collection on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Marjaavaan [Week 2] Fri 1.09 cr, Sat 1.64 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 94 lakhs, Wed 86 lakhs, Thu 84 lakhs. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. #India biz. #Marjaavaan biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 37.87 cr Week 2: ₹ 8.57 cr Total: ₹ 46.44 cr #India biz. (sic).”

Marjaavaan which is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain also features Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

Apparently, the film is winning hearts because of its ’80s style action and masala-filled acting. In fact, Riteish’s character is something that he has never attempted before. The actor plays a vertically challenged gangster named Vishnu. The film boasts of heavy Hindi dialogues and everything else that used to make an action-oriented macho drama of the late 80s starring Amitabh Bachchan, followed by Anil Kapoor in the early 90s.

Portraying a larger-than-life character, Sidharth’s avatar in the film is unlike his any other role before. The actor has done stylised and polished action in his previous films but with Marjaavaan, he comes to a more grittier and limitless local action scene.