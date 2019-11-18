Packing a few punches to jump ahead at the Box Office, Milap Zaveri-directorial Marjaavaan, starring actors Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh, enjoyed a healthy weekend. Minting a total of Rs 24.42 crore so far, the action-revenge drama found patronage from mass markets.

Sharing the rising figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated, “#Marjaavaan jumps on Day 3… Healthy weekend… Finds patronage from mass markets… Large chunk of biz from single screens… Multiplexes of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities better… Mon biz is decider… Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr. Total: ₹ 24.42 cr. #India biz. (sic)”

Marjaavaan which is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain also features Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

Apparently, the film is winning hearts because of its ’80s style action and masala-filled acting. In fact, Riteish’s character is something that he has never attempted before. The actor plays a vertically challenged gangster named Vishnu. The film boasts of heavy Hindi dialogues and everything else that used to make an action-oriented macho drama of the late 80s starring Amitabh Bachchan, followed by Anil Kapoor in the early 90s.

Portraying a larger-than-life character, Sidharth’s avatar in the film is unlike his any other role before. The actor has done stylised and polished action in his previous films but with Marjaavaan, he comes to a more grittier and limitless local action scene.