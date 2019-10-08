Making fans put a hand on their accelerating hearts literally, Sidharth Malhotra dropped the teaser of Marjaavaan‘s song, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani featuring Nora Fatehi and her sultry moves. Burning the dance floor like never before, Nora set fans drooling and we don’t blame them.

The teaser opens to Nora entering a club, donning an extremely short white dress and dancing and twerking inside a fenced area with other dancers while the men hollered from outside the bars. Sid captioned the video as, “Karne har Dilbar pe Fateh aa rahi hai @norafatehi! Get ready to burn the dance floor #EkTohKumZindagani teaser out now! (sic).” Crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar, the music’s recreation is credited to the king of remakes, Tanishk Bagchi. The video song is expected to drop on 10 October 2019.

Watch the teaser of Ek Toh Kum Zindagani here:

The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and features Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the main villain. Marjaavaan is an action entertainer, the kind of which used to be made in the early 90s and late 80s starring Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Portraying a larger-than-life character, Sidharth’s avatar in the film is unlike his any other role before. The actor has done stylised and polished action in his previous films but with Marjaavaan, he comes to a more grittier and limitless local action scene. From the trailer and the song, it seems like a character-extension of his previous hit Ek Villain that also featured Riteish opposite him.

Riteish plays a vertically challenged antagonist named Vishnu and his first look suggests it’s a strong character. The look has a three-feet-tall Riteish holding rage in his eyes and a long barrel pistol in his right hand. Long hair, two cuts on his face and a heavy beard further complete his physical appearance as the villain. Riteish looks intriguing in the role of Vishnu and director Milap says that the character has been designed after a lot of brainstorming.

Also starring Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie was scheduled to release on October 2 and then on November 22 due to VFX issues. Going by the latest update, the movie will hit the cinema screens on November 8 now.