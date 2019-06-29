With a plethora of different genre movies in his kitty, the year will see Bollywood’s chocolatey boy Sidharth Malhotra prove his mettle in the industry. One from this kitty is Milap Zaveri directorial Marjaavaan, a feisty love story which promises all action-packed drama by Sidharth himself. Joining him for a Yo Yo Honey Singh track is Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha and fans can’t stop swooning over their latest still from the song.

Breaking the Internet this weekend is the sizzling frame of the duo which shows them at their swag-high like never before. Looking like a true rogue, Sid can be seen sporting long hair pulled back by a red hairband as he sported a funky neckpiece and donned a black shirt over a white vest, paired with grey jeans. Nushrat too sported a couple of metallic jewellery as she donned a black bralette top paired with jet black pants and wore a pink-highlighted makeup. Posing in a dim-lit frame with background dancers blurred, Nushrat and Sid posed the “yo” sign for the camera which revealed a different tattoo on each of Sid’s fingers. Needless to say, the jodi looked sizzling and fans can’t wait for the song to be out already. Composed and crooned by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song, inspired by a Rajasthani folk song, is reportedly called Peeyu Datke and is choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

Sharing the picture on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan… The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat… Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… 2 Oct 2019 release.” (sic)

Talking about how she landed with the song, Nushrat told Mumbai Mirror, “The film entered my orbit several times. I’d constantly hear about Marjaavaan at events and parties. At one such gathering, I was randomly told about this song they were doing and told that they were scouting around for a girl. Sid suggested that I do it and everyone was surprised when I agreed instantly. I guess I was destined to be a part of the film.”

The movie will see Riteish and Sid pairing up for the second time after Ek Villian, which completed 5 years on Friday and will hit cinema screens on October 2 this year.