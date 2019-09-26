The makers have released the trailer of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan. Newbie Tara Sutaria (Student of The Year 2) plays the female lead in the film. The Milap Zaveri-directorial is massy from the word go, with Sidharth’s character named Raghu carrying all the traits of a commercial Bollywood hero from the early 90s and late 80s. Sidharth’s Raghu holds an Amitabh Bachchan-like penchant from Agneepath (1990) and an Anil Kapoor-like rusticity from Tezaab (1988). However, Riteish in his villainous avatar steals the show.

The trailer of Marjaavaan clearly shows that Milap wants to remind the audience of the fearsome ‘villain’ Riteish played opposite Sidharth in Ek Villain (2014). His character, who’s a gangster, enters the picture while singing ‘Teri Galliyan’ from the previous film giving you flashes of all the sequences when he goes on a killing spree. Now in Marjaavaan, Riteish plays the role of a vertically challenged gangster who seeks revenge from Raghu for turning against him.

And because a wholesome Hindi entertainer is not complete without a love story, there’s a damsel in distress in Marjaavaan. One film old Tara Sutaria plays the character of Raghu’s love interest. She looks pretty and coy as Raghu’s bride and the trailer hints at her character being verbally challenged.

There’s masala, action, romance and some talk about secularism as Sidharth bashes goons while telling them how ‘Bajrang Bali’ and ‘Ali’ are the same. Watch the trailer of Marjaavaan here:

Marjaavaan is a totally vibrant masala action entertainer – the kind of which Bollywood has stopped making these days. By mixing all the elements of a commercial Hindi cinema, director Milap Zaveri has made sure that he’s bringing a full-fledged action drama that can appeal to the masses.

Sidharth, too, appears in a larger-than-life avatar – something that he hasn’t done before and his pairing with Tara seems fresh and lovely. Riteish’s never-seen-before look and the audience’s acceptance to see him in a negative character is also going to give more buzz to the film. Marjaavaan is set to hit the screens on November 8. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).