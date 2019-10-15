The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have revealed the first look poster of Ananya Panday on social media. The actor plays the role of ‘Woh’ in the Mudassar Aziz-directorial and impresses in the first character poster. Ananya makes her second screen outing with the remake of the 1978 film after Student of The Year 2.

The poster shows Ananya looking as stylish as ever. She is introduced as “Yeh Agneepath Hai! Isse Koi Paar Nahi Kar Paya!!!”. The actor is seen wearing a yellow top with what looks like a beige coloured skirt and those big 90s red coloured shades on eyes. Ananya looks direct into the camera and gives mysterious expressions. The actor posted the poster on Instagram while tagging everyone associated with the film and captioned her post as, “Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!! #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻” (sic)

The makers also released the individual introductory posters of Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The two actors play the role of Chintu Ji and Vedika Tripathi, respectively, in the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year to a great response at the Box Office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.