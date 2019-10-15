Actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share the first look from his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Mudassar Aziz-directorial features the actor in the role of an ‘adarshwadi pati’ from Kanpur named Chintu Tyagi. From the poster, the actor appears to be playing a character who’s quite shy and sincere for the world but is absolutely opposite in reality.

In the poster shared by Kartik and the makers of the film, the actor is seen riding a bike wearing a blue checkered shirt with his hair properly combed and an office bag lying crossed on his body. However, that wink makes the poster look intriguing. Kartik’s first look from the remake of 1978 film seems impressive. The actor gave an interesting caption to his post on Instagram and wrote, “हाये…क्या स्माइल है 😍 Miliye #ChintuTyagi se Kanpur ke sabse आदर्शवादी Pati😉🤫 #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻” (sic)

Apart from Kartik, the Bhushan Kumar-produced film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in important roles. Acknowledging the poster, Bhumi commented on the post and wrote, “Chintu ji zyaada aankh mat mariye..aa rahe hai hum aur woh jald hi ” (sic)

Later, the actor also revealed her own look from the film. The poster shows a shy and timid Bhumi posing with a class XII book in hand. She captioned her post as, “Zara high maintenance hain hum… Emotionally!!! #VedikaTripathi #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻 ” (sic)

Director Mudassar Aziz recently revealed that the film also features a brief appearance by actor Sunny Singh who has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has a cameo by Kriti Sanon who has co-starred Kartik in Luka Chuppi. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.