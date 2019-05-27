Actor Ranveer Singh has announced his next film after Kabir Khan‘s ’83. The actor, who’s currently shooting for the sports drama in London, revealed that he has gone back to his debut production banner – YRF, for his next film which is a mass entertainer. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, it’s called Jayeshbbhai Jordaar. The film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat.

Ranveer talked about returning to YRF with this film to a news daily. He told DNA that he’s thankful to his filmmakers who invested so much faith in him and constantly polished his craft to make him a better actor. Ranveer then called Jayeshbhai Jordaar a ‘miracle script’. He said, “I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after ’83.” He went on to say that it’s the ‘most solid on-paper material’ he has come across in a long time. The actor added that this YRF entertainer is going to be a film for everyone. “It’s a film with a big heart,” revealed Ranveer.

Always high on energy, an excited Ranveer then said that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is ‘both humourous and poignant’ and it was due to the ‘sheer brilliance of its writing’ that he couldn’t resist himself from coming on board.

Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF, is producing Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The filmmaker told the daily that the script is a perfect balance of a ‘relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner.’ He said he is looking at this film as something that he and Ranveer are ‘paying forward’ to YRF by placing their faith in a newcomer the way the production house did when they were debutants. “Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers. Today, we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer,” Manish explained.

The film is going on the floors in October this year. More details are awaited.