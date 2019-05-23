Actor John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri have teamed up once again to bring the sequel to Satyameva Jayate. The last year’s Independence Day release was received well by the audience at the Box Office and now, as reported by news daily, the team has reunited for its sequel. The report added that Satyameva Jayate 2 will mark the return of actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar on-screen. She made her debut in 2004 war-drama with Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol in Ab Tumhare Vatan Saathiyo (2004). However, Divya got married to T-Series’ owner Bhushan Kumar in the following year and stayed away from the films only to return as a director with youth musical drama Yaariyan in the year 2014 and Sanam Re in 2016. Now, if the reports are anything to go by, Divya has all geared up for her comeback on-screen.

A source close to the development told the daily that Milap Zaveri has written a strong character for Divya and she’s excited to begin the shooting of the film soon. The report also added that it’s going to be a family entertainer and will be an out-and-out commercial film like its prequel. It quoted the source saying, “Milap had fleshed out strong characters for John and Manoj Bajpayee in the first part. This time, he has written a memorable leading role for Divya. What drew her to the project is that the role is integral to the narrative and will present her in an interesting light.”

Divya was recently seen in short film Bulbul in which she donned various looks. A source from Divya’s team told the daily that she wants to make her foray on-screen now because it’s the best time for content-driven films in Hindi cinema and that’s something Divya always veered towards.

Meanwhile, Milap is currently busy with his next film titled Marjaavaan that features Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in major roles.