The nationwide clash of student bodies, activists and celebrities with the police in lieu of protests against BJP government’s recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) saw an ugly twist especially in Uttar Pradesh where 5 people were reported dead in police firing while numerous were claimed to have been arrested or detained including A Suitable Boy star Sadaf Jafar. The news of arrest of the former teacher and UP Congress media spokesperson attracted immediate attention for the police brutality that was meted out on Sadaf after family reported that she was not only “beaten with a baton on her legs and hands” but, “The police also kicked her on the belly, following which she had internal bleeding.”

Demanding immediate release of her actor, filmmaker Mira Nair took to her Twitter handle to extend her support. Sharing a news article of Sadaf’s arrest, Mira tweeted, “This is our India now – Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release (sic).”

This is our India now – Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release https://t.co/RPxOfYjZ75 — Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) December 22, 2019

Bringing the nation together, surprisingly, like nothing else are the ongoing protests against the CAA and NRC as it challenges people to prove their citizenship based on their birth certificates, given Adhaar and PAN cards will not be valid or acceptable as per the new law. As a majority of youth agitates against this new rule of the BJP government, many celebrities were seen coming out in support of the student movement, claiming the Act to be communal as it openly excluded the Muslim community.

Ajay Devgn, Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Lisa Ray and Parineeti Chopra too took to Twitter to condemn the attacks on the students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Massive protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and in many other parts of the country after the bill was passed as an Act in the Parliament. The student bodies clashed with the police and more than 20 people have reportedly died nationwide in police firing.

At a time when massive protests are happening across the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday clarified that people born before Jul 1, 1987 are Indian citizens and they don’t need to worry about anything related to CAA or NRC. The MHA also stated that people, except those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant, are also considered Indian citizens. The statement from the MHA comes amid rising protests against the CAA across the country.

Talking about Mira Nair’s upcoming movie, the team of A Suitable Boy wrapped up shoot last week in Lucknow. Ever since the news of Mira Nair directing the adapted version of Vikram Seth’s ‘A Suitable Boy‘ starring actors Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and newcomer Tanya Maniktala came out, fans have been restless to lay their eyes on the six-part BBC One drama. A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. It is a tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.

The screenplay of the film has been penned down by Andrew Davies. The film will be a BBC-backed series having six one-hour episodes co-starring actors like Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Tanya Maniktala and Shefali Shah among others in crucial roles. It is scheduled to be air in June 2020.