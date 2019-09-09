It is the wedding season again and as we get our best traditional outfits out to don and slay, Bollywood’s hottest couple Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor took to redefining the power of their own bond despite all these years. Featuring as the face of a leading magazine, Mira and Shahid appeared on the cover page but it was their sizzling chemistry that spoke volumes about their inextinguishable “mood for love” and fans could not stop gushing.

One picture showed Shahid in a sparkling white kurta, holding Mira protectively and passionately by the waist, as she donned an off-shoulder multicoloured gown, accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings and royally studded ring. The post was captioned, “In the mood for love: Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) and Mira Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) get candid in this year’s edition of the Vogue Wedding Book. Photographed by Errikos Andreou (@errikosandreouphoto). Styled by Priyanka Kapadia (@priyankarkapadia) Hair: Leo/Hakim Aalim (@aalimhakim) for Shahid; Florian Hureal (@florianhurel) for Mira. Makeup: James Gladwin (@gladwin_james) for Shahid; Marianna Mukuchyan (@marianna_mukuchyan) for Mira. Floral design and decor: Jehangir Readymoney/Afreen Wedding Services (@afreen.wedding.servies). Prop stylist: Manisha Mulani (@manisha995) (sic).” In another picture, the lovebirds can be seen slaying in all-yellow ensemble.

Check out Mira and Shahid’s latest sultry pictures from the photoshoot here:

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in a Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi, followed by a star-studded one in Mumbai. They are proud parents to two kids. Their first child, Misha Kapoor was born on August 26, 2016. Mira gave birth to their second child, Zain Kapoor last year but it was during Mira’s first pregnancy that the two fell in love. Both Shahid and Mira are doting parents to their kids. While the actor has always maintained that it’s the best feeling in the world to go back to his kids after a tiring day at work, mommy Mira has also expressed how much she loves her time at home with the two kids. In fact, after the birth of Zain in April last year, an emotional Shahid talked to the media and said that his family is complete now and there’s nothing else he desires for at this point in life.

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh which broke all Box Office records of 2019.