Actor Akshay Kumar might have got too much on his plate right now but the subjects he is bringing up seem interesting. His next is Mission Mangal that features a stellar starcast and is slated to hit the screens as a big Independence Day release. The film has Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in important roles along with Akshay. Now, ever since the team shared the first look of the film on social media, rumours were rife that Akshay has got just an extended cameo in the film. However, now a report in Mumbai Mirror quashed all such speculations.

The daily reported that Akshay has got a full-fledged role and he is playing the character of a senior scientist in Mission Mangal. The actor’s role act as the binding force between all other characters in the film. It can be said that he plays a mentor to the entire team and help them believe in themselves. The other actors in the film play heads of their respective departments and collectively contribute to the mission.

Describing Akshay’s character in the film, a source told the daily: “Akshay’s character puts the team together and drives them to achieve the goal. It’s more of him being a mentor to the young team.”

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal tells the story of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). India successfully launched Mangalyaan on November 5, 2013, and became the first Asian country to reach the Martian orbit and the first country in the world to have successfully done it in the first attempt itself. It was India’s first interplanetary mission and made ISRO the fourth agency in the world after Roscosmos, NASA and the European Space Agency to reach Mars.