Ahead of her Independence Day release, Mission Mangal star Kirti Kulhari, who made her mark in Bollywood with impactful roles in Pink and Uri: The Surgical Strike, is again the talk of the town for essaying the role of Neha Siddiqui, a scientist who believes that science has no religion, in the upcoming multi-starrer that also features actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. While many newcomers have been launched by the Khan trio including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan or look for a similar opportunity, Kirti feels otherwise.

“I do not think so because many actors have walked the path that is different from what is conveniently laid out for us. Also, the platforms that have come up are offering huge exposure to all actors. Now when I do an Amazon or Netflix show, my work reaches out to 180 countries at the same time. That is such a blessing,” she said when asked if it was all-important for an actress to work with the Khans

Meandering her way through Bollywood and OTT platforms, Kirti does not believe that working with any of the Khans is the only milestone for a Bollywood actor as she said, “I do not think our earlier generation even thought of such possibilities. So I do not think that (working with Khans) is the only milestone for an actor anymore.” However, she asserted that she would love to work with all of them because of their distinct styles. Kirti said, “I would love to be paired opposite all the three Khans because every one of them is different. Trust me, I am not being diplomatic. I love all of them and, of course, have grown-up watching them. All of them have their own style.”

On the professional front, actor Kirti Kulhari has found a new ‘mission’. She is all set to travel to London to shoot for The Girl On The Train that features Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Kirti will be joining the cast in London on Independence Day when her film Mission Mangal hits the screens. The actor is playing the role of a British cop in the film that is based on the book of the same name.